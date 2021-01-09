TIM HARFORD: Is ‘first dose first’ the right vaccination strategy?
Vaccine resistance and public trust are just a couple of the issues with this new approach
09 January 2021 - 07:03
What a difference a couple of weeks makes. In mid-December I asked a collection of wise guests on my BBC radio programme about a crazy idea being floated by some economists — and by Scott Gottlieb, former head of the US Food and Drug Administration. What if we gave people single doses of a vaccine instead of the recommended pair of doses, and thus reached twice as many people in the short term? The concept was roundly rejected.
“This is an easy one, Tim, because we’ve got to go with the scientific evidence,” said Nick Jackson of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. “And the scientific evidence is that two doses is going to provide the best protection.”..
