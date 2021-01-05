Opinion / Columnists Even post-Covid-19, frequent flyers face more time on the ground Firms are not only re-emphasising their environmental goals post-Covid-19, they are linking them to their travel policies BL PREMIUM

New lockdowns make for a grim start to 2021 but the brilliance of the vaccine scientists will probably mean a return to flying in the year. Many business travellers gagging to return to the departure lounges may have to wait, however. It’s not just that post-virus corporate cost-cutting will keep many travellers at home. It’s also that the environmental pressure against flying grew rather than shrank during 2020’s lockdowns.

It was not what I expected. During more than 30 years of reporting I had noticed that bosses tended to jettison corporate responsibility pledges during downturns. I thought Covid-19 would mean a dilution of companies’ recent devotion to green issues...