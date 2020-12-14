Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE LEX COLUMN: Anyone for wealth taxes? Those are the ones that other people have to pay BL PREMIUM

Unsurprisingly, the public mostly back wealth taxes when polled. Why object to a tax you do not expect to pay?

More strikingly, heavyweight experts supported a one-off levy in a newly published UK study. Out of fashion for decades, wealth taxes are touted by some academics and pundits as a workable fix for pandemic-hit public finances...