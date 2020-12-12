LUNCH WITH THE FT: Erno Rubik: ‘The cube has his own voice’
The Rubik’s Cube creator on getting rich in cold war-era Hungary and the nature of invention
I arrive at the Szepilona Bisztro, on a leafy boulevard on the Buda side of Budapest, clutching a Rubik’s Cube and searching for the man who created it almost 50 years ago. I feel unworthy to have lunch with Erno Rubik, not least because the Cube I am holding has never been solved. When a waitress approaches, I proffer it, explaining that I am dining with its creator. An awed smile spreads across her face.
Rubik arrives punctually and without fanfare. The 76-year-old is healthily tanned, his manner by turns boyish and professorial. He’s been coming to this restaurant since the late 1960s, when he was a graduate student, before he invented one of the world’s most successful and brain-busting puzzles — a cube with 43-quintillion combinations, only one of which is correct...
