TIM HARFORD: What puzzles and poker teach us about misinformation We cannot escape our emotions — but we can take them into account

Here’s a holiday quiz question for you: what do puzzles, poker and misinformation have in common? The answer is at the bottom of this column.

Let’s try an easier question first. In Santa’s workshop, if it takes five elves five minutes to wrap five presents, how long does it take 50 elves to wrap 50 presents? You probably know the answer to that one; it follows a classic formula for a trick question...