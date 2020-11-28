Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: McDonald’s Chris Kempczinski: ‘Our menu is very Darwinian’ The CEO on comfort food in a crisis — and why he eats at his own chain twice a day BL PREMIUM

I drive past the gas-flaring petrochemical plants and divorce lawyers’ billboards of New Jersey with a mounting feeling of despair. It’s not just that the evening traffic is making me late; it is that I have been handed one of the least appetising assignments in Lunch with the FT history.

I am heading to a McDonald’s beside Route 1 in Rahway — home of the East Jersey State Prison — to meet Chris Kempczinski, the chain’s CEO...