MARTIN WOLF: What the world can learn from the Covid-19 pandemic Important lessons are already emerging to help us manage the impact of such diseases better in future

The most important single thing we have learnt from Covid-19 is how much damage may be done by a relatively mild pandemic by long-term historical standards. To call it mild is not to belittle the suffering it has caused, and will continue to cause, before an effective vaccination programme is rolled out and sustained globally. But Covid-19 has demonstrated a social and economic vulnerability far greater than experts imagined.

It is important to understand why this is the case and learn how to manage the impact of such diseases better in future...