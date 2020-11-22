TIM HARFORD: Why Covid-19 vaccines face a new obstacle course
Vaccines are starting to appear but efficacy and logistics will prove to be problems
22 November 2020 - 18:54
The race to find an effective vaccine appears to be on the home straight. The same cannot be said of the race to roll it out everywhere. Preparing to present a BBC radio series titled “How to vaccinate the world”, I’ve been looking at the route ahead. It is less of a marathon, more of an assault course.
So, in no particular order, here is a brief guide to some of the obstacles that remain:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now