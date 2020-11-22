Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Why Covid-19 vaccines face a new obstacle course Vaccines are starting to appear but efficacy and logistics will prove to be problems BL PREMIUM

The race to find an effective vaccine appears to be on the home straight. The same cannot be said of the race to roll it out everywhere. Preparing to present a BBC radio series titled “How to vaccinate the world”, I’ve been looking at the route ahead. It is less of a marathon, more of an assault course.

So, in no particular order, here is a brief guide to some of the obstacles that remain:..