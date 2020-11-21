Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘There will be shocks’: Yngve Slyngstad, Norway’s $1-trillion man The investor on his time at the helm of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund BL PREMIUM

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund is a fairytale of global finance. In less than 25 years investing the energy riches of the North Sea, it has grown into a $1.2-trillion giant; it owns 1.5% of the world’s publicly traded companies. Who more stimulating for me to have my first formal lunch with in six months, I think, than the man who for more than a decade presided over this behemoth — and used its heft to hold company boards to account for their environmental and social impact?

Yngve Slyngstad, who stepped down this summer, has proposed we meet at FishWorks in Marylebone, central London. From the outside, FishWorks looks like a small unadorned fishmonger. He leads me past crates of fresh fish into the restaurant area in the back. He likes it, he says, because it is “one of the few places where you know they actually receive their own catch”. ..