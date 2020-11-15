Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Why are we all so obsessed with saving Christmas? Politicians are willing to put Covid progress at risk for the symbolic value of December 25 BL PREMIUM

We said our goodbyes to my mother on Christmas Eve 1996. She had died earlier in December after a long and painful illness, but when the end came it was sudden.

It can’t have been straightforward to arrange a funeral service on Christmas Eve, the churches being put to other uses, but somehow my father managed it; the children’s stockings were filled as well. I think I speak with some knowledge of what does or does not ruin Christmas.