TIM HARFORD: Why are we all so obsessed with saving Christmas?
Politicians are willing to put Covid progress at risk for the symbolic value of December 25
15 November 2020 - 18:24
We said our goodbyes to my mother on Christmas Eve 1996. She had died earlier in December after a long and painful illness, but when the end came it was sudden.
It can’t have been straightforward to arrange a funeral service on Christmas Eve, the churches being put to other uses, but somehow my father managed it; the children’s stockings were filled as well. I think I speak with some knowledge of what does or does not ruin Christmas.
