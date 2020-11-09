SECOND TAKE
Joe Biden and volatility: nixing the Vix
With the emollient Democrat edging closer to victory, calm has settled on Wall Street
09 November 2020 - 10:45
The jagged provocations of Donald Trump are giving way to the presidential emollience of Joe Biden. All of last week the Vix — the so-called “fear index” — dropped. This gauge of US equity market volatility is set to go on falling into 2021, judging from futures prices.
A waning Vix points to greater calm ahead. Rising stocks show investors would be happy to see the back of Trump — and for a Republican Senate to keep Democrat Joe Biden in check.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now