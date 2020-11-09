Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE Joe Biden and volatility: nixing the Vix With the emollient Democrat edging closer to victory, calm has settled on Wall Street BL PREMIUM

The jagged provocations of Donald Trump are giving way to the presidential emollience of Joe Biden. All of last week the Vix — the so-called “fear index” — dropped. This gauge of US equity market volatility is set to go on falling into 2021, judging from futures prices.

A waning Vix points to greater calm ahead. Rising stocks show investors would be happy to see the back of Trump — and for a Republican Senate to keep Democrat Joe Biden in check.