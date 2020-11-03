SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: UK lockdown: the great equity wipeout
The outlook for business is grim as England prepares to follow France and Germany into national shutdown
Sports stadiums blast out the refrain “I get knocked down, but I get up again” when players scramble to their feet after a tackle. But repeated tumbles make recovery slower. The outlook for swathes of business is grim as England prepares to follow France and Germany into national lockdown. A large chunk of equity is evaporating for good. Even maintaining employment at reduced levels will require government-backed equity injections in some sectors.
The most acute pain will be felt by companies operating airlines, hotels, travel agencies, pubs, restaurants and cinemas. Surging infection rates show that the coronavirus flourishes in Europe as soon as restrictions are relaxed. Without stunning medical progress, vulnerable sectors will be permanently diminished. The flipside is adaptation, limiting the fourth-quarter hit to UK GDP to 5%, according to Panmure’s Simon French.
