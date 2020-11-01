TIM HARFORD: Why tech isn’t always the answer — the perils of bionic duckweed
Always waiting for the next breakthrough can keep us from taking action now
Is bionic duckweed a dire threat to our health and prosperity? It just might be. But lest you fear it is a fresh torment to test us alongside Covid-19, wildfires and murder hornets, I should reassure you that it is not a triffid-like killer plant.
Bionic duckweed is, instead, a metaphor for a glorious future technology, which might sound good — but isn’t because it keeps us from acting. The term was coined by a journalist and railway expert, Roger Ford. In evidence to a UK parliamentary committee in 2008, he lamented that electrified railways had been delayed because of the suggestion that “we might have fuel-cell-power trains using hydrogen developed from bionic duckweed in 15 years’ time” and so it would be a waste to have electrified the lines now. No investment today; there will be bionic duckweed tomorrow.
