LUNCH WITH THE FT: Eddie Hearn: 'Without me, people wouldn't be talking about boxing' Hearn calls himself 'definitely my own biggest critic'; there are a dozen contenders for the title

Not long ago, the men who run rugby league asked Eddie Hearn and his father Barry if they could revive the sport.

“[They said:] ‘Would you come in, do what you’ve done for boxing and darts?’ We can, but we have to own it all. ‘Ooh, fucking hell, we can’t do that.’ I said, so then we’re not interested. ‘But can’t you come in and promote the Challenge Cup?’ Fuck no. Either we rip up the script and we do it our way, or we don’t bother. Cos it’s fucked, rugby league. Beyond fucked.”