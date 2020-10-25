Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: The power of negative thinking BL PREMIUM

London — For a road sign to be a road sign it needs to be placed in proximity to traffic. Inevitably, it is only a matter of time before someone drives into the pole. If the pole is sturdy, the results may be fatal.

A delightful new book about the underappreciated wonders of good design explains a solution. The poles that support street furniture are often mounted on a “slip base”, which joins an upper pole to a mostly buried lower pole using easily breakable bolts.