Opinion / Columnists The hard business lessons Covid-19 is about to teach Some things may change permanently, but not as many as we now think BL PREMIUM

I have very few friends who could plausibly be described as gym fanatics. But I do have one in London who has been working out with weights since he was 14, up to six days a week, most recently at a nice health club that costs him £30 a month, thanks to a corporate discount.

He’s in his early forties, and when he told me last week he had cancelled his membership and was never going back, I was shocked.