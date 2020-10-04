Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Why economists believe 47.2 is our most miserable age BL PREMIUM

A confession: I’ve been feeling rather down lately. I am well aware that I’m not the only one. It is 2020, after all. This is a year that is finally delivering on the dystopian promises of late-20th-century science fiction. And I should be clear that by “rather down” I mean exactly that. I am basically fine, and at a time when most people have it worse, I can — and do — count my blessings.

I note all this not to beg for your sympathy, though I have found FT readers to be very sympathetic people. It is context for what follows. A few days ago up popped a reminder that I had written myself back in January: “Blanchflower: misery peaks at age 47.2”.