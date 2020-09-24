Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Coronavirus: unwitting beneficiaries Cancer drugmaker AstraZeneca and technology company Ocado among groups taking great strides BL PREMIUM

A sombre UK prime minister ratcheted up pandemic restrictions on Tuesday. Boris Johnson is no longer Britain’s cheerer-upper-in-chief. But amid the gloom some UK businesses have an opportunity to shine.

The largest of these are well known. Cancer drugmaker AstraZeneca was the sole UK company to appear in a Financial Times analysis of the 100 companies that increased their stock market value most during the pandemic. It is co-developing a Covid-19 vaccine, though it will not profit from it until after the pandemic. Ocado, another heavyweight, more than doubled its market value to £21bn this year. Its technology facilitates the move of grocery shopping online, which is being accelerated by lockdowns.