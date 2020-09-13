Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: How quick and dirty Covid tests can help end the weariness BL PREMIUM

Screwtape, CS Lewis’s unforgettable devil, has this advice for crushing people who are facing a test of endurance. “Feed him with false hopes … exaggerate the weariness by making him think it will soon be over.”

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are starting to learn all about weariness and false hopes. It seems endless. And since a highly effective vaccine remains an uncertain prospect, is there any way we might get back to normality without one?