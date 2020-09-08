Opinion / Columnists GIDEON RACHMAN: Erosion of nuclear deterrence makes India-China relations critical Countries with nuclear weapons are moving closer to military confrontation BL PREMIUM

My generation grew up in the shadow of a possible nuclear war. I was born a few months after the Cuba missile crisis, the closest humanity has come to nuclear Armageddon. The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament was a big political force as I was growing up.

My children’s generation is much more likely to demonstrate against climate change than nuclear weapons. Leading politicians also no longer worry so much about nukes. Nuclear arms-control negotiations, a staple of the Cold War, have fallen into abeyance. But this relatively relaxed attitude is having a paradoxical effect. It seems to be making countries armed with nuclear weapons more willing to risk military confrontation with each other.