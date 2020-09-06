Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Live events are back, but new rules make for thin performances Performing online or offline in a post-Covid-19 world poses challenges as fees shrink or disappear BL PREMIUM

London — The Financial Times Weekend Festival, for the past few years a tented spectacular held at Kenwood House in London, is now a three-day online affair. Such are the times in which we live.

It’s not all bad, of course: the event boasts even more A-listers than usual and one can enjoy them from the comfort of an armchair. But the altered circumstances got me saying about the challenges of performing, online or offline, in a post-Covid-19 world.