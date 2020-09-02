Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla’s Elon Musk is Officer Dribble Electric carmaker hopes to raise as much as $5bn with an ‘at-the-market’ offering BL PREMIUM

Tesla boss Elon Musk is not one for convention. This includes his approach to fundraising. The US electric car maker’s stock is hugely popular with newbie investors. For Musk, it is a chance to drum up yet more cash. But rather than a traditional follow-on stock sale Tesla hopes to raise as much as $5bn through an “at-the-market” offering, or ATM.

The arrangement, also known as a “dribble”, resembles the automated teller machine whose acronym it shares. The issuer takes out cash in instalments when convenient. Fees are low, too. Tesla will pay a commission of only 0.5%, compared with the 1.5%-3% banks might charge for a follow-on sale. Another perk: executives don’t have to do roadshows to drum up investor support.