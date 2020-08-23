TIM HARFORD: Don’t rely on algorithms to make life-changing decisions
Fiasco of assigned exam grades is a nightmare for pupils and a huge embarrassment for those in charge
23 August 2020 - 19:15
The governments of England and Scotland have fed the hopes and dreams of students into a paper shredder, yanked out the tatters and handed them to university administrators with instructions to tape everything back together.
The fiasco of algorithmically assigned exam grades is a nightmare for pupils, a huge embarrassment for those in charge and should be a cautionary tale for the rest of the world. With all too many classes cancelled in recent months, here at least is a teachable moment, with lessons that go far beyond education.
