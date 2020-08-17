Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Unequal voting rights that favour founders are a poser to shareholders Google introduced the template for modern founder control with its 2004 listing BL PREMIUM

More than a fifth of all the companies that listed shares on US exchanges last year used a multiclass structure, according to Jay Ritter at the University of Florida. Shares with excess voting rights let founders or other insiders wield long-term control while holding a comparatively small stake.

In theory this power dies with the founder. Google introduced the template for modern founder control with its 2004 listing. Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin still hold more than 51% of voting power despite stepping back from running parent company Alphabet. But when they die or transfer their stock the shares lose their super votes.