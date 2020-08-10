Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Remittances/demographics: an expensive exodus BL PREMIUM

From making beds in Hong Kong to building multi-star resorts in Dubai, migrant workers help underpin two economies. They provide cheap labour for the rich world and vital income for poorer countries.

Remittances in 2019 overtook foreign direct investment as the biggest source of external financing to these nations, equal to a 10th of economic output in the Philippines and 16% in Jamaica.