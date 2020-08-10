SECOND TAKE
THE LEX COLUMN: Remittances/demographics: an expensive exodus
10 August 2020 - 17:01
From making beds in Hong Kong to building multi-star resorts in Dubai, migrant workers help underpin two economies. They provide cheap labour for the rich world and vital income for poorer countries.
Remittances in 2019 overtook foreign direct investment as the biggest source of external financing to these nations, equal to a 10th of economic output in the Philippines and 16% in Jamaica.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now