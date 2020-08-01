Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: Whistle-blower Grigory Rodchenkov: ‘Sport won’t be clean. Never Whereabouts unknown, the man who risked everything to expose Russia’s systemic doping — a lot of it undertaken with his help — gives the view from his side BL PREMIUM

Grigory Rodchenkov sits in a darkened room wearing a straw hat, large sunglasses and surgical mask. I have no idea where he is; our Lunch is taking place over a video chat. Nor do I have any clue what he looks like; the disguise ensures that anyone snooping on the call would not either.

Across the world, the coronavirus pandemic still rages. How is the 61-year-old coping with the lockdown of recent weeks? “Weeks?” comes the muffled, incredulous response. “Years!”