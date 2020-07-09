Opinion / Columnists ROBERT SHRIMSLEY: Sunak skilfully serves up a boost for consumption BL PREMIUM

Have a dish on Rish. The chancellor’s summer stimulus has something for everyone prepared to consume for their country. His promise of £10 a head discount on eating out is an imaginative gimmick that will make headlines and help reignite the chilled ovens of the hospitality industry.

Yet again Rishi Sunak has shown the combination of gravitas and soft political skills that make him such a potent operator in an administration not overly graced with substantial figures. His speech was pitch perfect, demonstrating both that he understands the unique nature of the moment yet is still unafraid to deliver less welcome political messages.