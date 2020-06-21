TIM HARFORD: What countries can — and can’t — learn from each other
Why were so many countries so slow?
21 June 2020 - 16:54
Brazil has lost two health ministers; their replacement is a general. The country now probably has the world’s highest prevalence of active coronavirus infections.
South Korea was briefly the worst hit country outside China. It has suppressed the virus, albeit with myriad curtailments of everyday life. Just 280 people have died in total. In the UK in mid-April, that death toll would have been reached each morning before breakfast.
