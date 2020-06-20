Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: Annie Leibovitz: ‘I’m frustrated about the word ‘celebrity’ ’ ‘The move to New York almost killed me. I was in over my head. I was a pretty naive, gawky, awkward young person. I’ve never really felt I’ve come to terms with New York’ BL PREMIUM

Annie Leibovitz is a little breathless, she tells me — although she looks calm enough sitting in the cool white surroundings of her house in Rhinebeck, upstate New York. She has just arrived back home, she explains, after a long drive to take her daughter to a friend’s house.

“Thank you for being patient. I’m in this other role, right now, with my children, and my older daughter just virtually graduated high school and she’s very sad that it couldn’t be for real. Thursday was the graduation — it was very weird — we all had to sit six feet apart ...