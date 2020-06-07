CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
Will joblessness trump climate change on new world agenda?
07 June 2020 - 22:16
Last Friday was World Environment Day. Congratulations if you noticed. Even in an ordinary year, this UN-designated day can be overshadowed by events.
In this year of pandemic and protest it had little hope, which prompts a wider question: are the mushrooming efforts to stave off the great environmental threat of climate change about to be derailed?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now