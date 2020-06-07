Opinion / Columnists CORONAVIRUS CRISIS Will joblessness trump climate change on new world agenda? BL PREMIUM

Last Friday was World Environment Day. Congratulations if you noticed. Even in an ordinary year, this UN-designated day can be overshadowed by events.

In this year of pandemic and protest it had little hope, which prompts a wider question: are the mushrooming efforts to stave off the great environmental threat of climate change about to be derailed?