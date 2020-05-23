Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: José Andrés: ‘I believe a force for good will take over’ ‘Sometimes the poor eat better than the rich because they give more value to what they eat and take more pride in special celebrations’ BL PREMIUM

It takes José Andrés three or four tries to appear on screen. Evidently, Washington’s top chef and food philanthropist (he’s distributed millions of meals since the lockdown began) is not as skilled in technology as he is at cooking.

After some good-natured cursing, Andrés’s bearded visage eventually pops up. He is sitting outside a restaurant in Virginia Beach, a town with three military bases nearly 340km south of Washington, where his charity, World Central Kitchen, is delivering food.