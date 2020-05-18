Opinion / Columnists FINANCIAL TIMES THE LEX COLUMN: Cosmetic surgeons hoping for a lift BL PREMIUM

Beverly Hills has begun to ease lockdown in the way only Beverly Hills could — by greenlighting plastic surgery. A slice of the medical industry renowned for its high price tags has had its nose put firmly out of joint by the coronavirus-induced moratorium on elective surgery.

More than 20-million cosmetic procedures took place in 2018, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Just shy of a fifth of these were in the US, with a further tenth in the land of the Brazilian butt lift.