TIM HARFORD: Lessons on health and help from a bloody tarmac

My initial instinct, after hitting the road face first, was to call out to assure my wife that I was fine. My second instinct, as I looked at the rapidly spreading puddle of blood, was that perhaps I wasn’t.

You can deduce that whatever I did, it was not enough to stop me writing this week’s column. It was spectacular though. Having your bike chain snap as you stand up in the saddle is not an experience I recommend. Absorbing the impact of the tarmac with your mouth is a strategy I cannot endorse. Next time I’ll try to land on my backside. Fortunately, that was not the only lesson I learnt.