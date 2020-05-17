TIM HARFORD: Lessons on health and help from a bloody tarmac
17 May 2020 - 18:52
My initial instinct, after hitting the road face first, was to call out to assure my wife that I was fine. My second instinct, as I looked at the rapidly spreading puddle of blood, was that perhaps I wasn’t.
You can deduce that whatever I did, it was not enough to stop me writing this week’s column. It was spectacular though. Having your bike chain snap as you stand up in the saddle is not an experience I recommend. Absorbing the impact of the tarmac with your mouth is a strategy I cannot endorse. Next time I’ll try to land on my backside. Fortunately, that was not the only lesson I learnt.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now