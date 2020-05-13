GIDEON RACHMAN: The world is likely to kiss liberalism goodbye in the post-Covid era
It is now time for liberals to get ready to fight for civil liberties and freedoms
13 May 2020 - 14:55
The poet Robert Frost once defined a liberal as a man too broad-minded to take his own side in an argument. Well, it is now time for liberals to ditch that habitual tolerance and get ready for a fight.
The post-coronavirus world is unlikely to be a hospitable environment for liberalism. Traditional liberal concerns — protecting privacy, limiting the power of the state and guarding the rights of individuals — threaten to be brushed aside as unnecessary luxuries as nations struggle to restore economic and physical health.
