LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘I’m on a different mission to everybody else,’ cricketer Moeen Ali says
While England has had Muslim players in the past, few have been as publicly pious as all-rounder Moeen Ali
09 May 2020 - 05:05
The face of Moeen Ali, framed by a magnificent black beard, appears on my phone. “Assalamualaikum,” he says. Peace be upon you. “How are you, brother?”
“Walaikum Assalam,” I respond. And unto you peace.
