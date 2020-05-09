Opinion / Columnists LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘I’m on a different mission to everybody else,’ cricketer Moeen Ali says While England has had Muslim players in the past, few have been as publicly pious as all-rounder Moeen Ali BL PREMIUM

The face of Moeen Ali, framed by a magnificent black beard, appears on my phone. “Assalamualaikum,” he says. Peace be upon you. “How are you, brother?”

“Walaikum Assalam,” I respond. And unto you peace.