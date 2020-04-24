Opinion / Columnists TIM HARFORD: Simply stopping time may avoid the Humpty Dumpty effect Economic distress is as contagious as Covid-19 and the blunt force trauma of total timeouts isn’t likely to work BL PREMIUM

The peak of the Covid-19 pandemic is passing in Europe, but at a grievous economic cost. If we re-open, there is every reason to expect the coronavirus will come surging back. What then? Another lockdown?

The difficulty is that we are looking at two exponential processes pitted against each other. Before social-distancing measures, cases were doubling every few days, meaning a week’s difference in the timing of lockdowns in March might well have represented the difference between a healthcare system idling below capacity, and one being utterly overwhelmed.