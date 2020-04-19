FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: US cuts highlight WHO funding weaknesses
19 April 2020 - 20:38
US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which he accuses of covering up the spread of coronavirus, has unleashed a global furore. The moment should be seized as an opportunity to rethink the UN body’s unsustainable funding model.
The agency charged with promoting international health has a proposed budget for the 2020-2021 biennium of $4.84bn — roughly equivalent to a fortnight’s funding of NHS England. Half of the budget comes from member states, led by the US’s $400m or so.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now