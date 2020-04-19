Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: US cuts highlight WHO funding weaknesses BL PREMIUM

US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which he accuses of covering up the spread of coronavirus, has unleashed a global furore. The moment should be seized as an opportunity to rethink the UN body’s unsustainable funding model.

The agency charged with promoting international health has a proposed budget for the 2020-2021 biennium of $4.84bn — roughly equivalent to a fortnight’s funding of NHS England. Half of the budget comes from member states, led by the US’s $400m or so.