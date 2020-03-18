SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: A diseased health system
The pandemic will impose huge strains on the inefficient US healthcare system
18 March 2020 - 15:01
With the coronavirus tightening its grip, the past few years look like a lost golden age for US health-care companies.
The introduction of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 brought an influx of new business. Consolidation allowed companies to wring out costs and charge higher prices. The big five insurers — UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna, Humana and CVS Health — collectively raked in a record $33.1bn in profits on $820bn of revenues in 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now