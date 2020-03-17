Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: Great opportunity to walk the talk BL PREMIUM

Governments have blown the dust off the playbook for dealing with financial and economic meltdowns. State support will need to go further than a few rate cuts. That will give business a reciprocal obligation to help the society it depends on. CEOs fond of polishing their credentials for corporate responsibility must show they can walk the talk.

There are some eye-catching examples already. Luxury giant LVMH is repurposing its perfume factories to make hand sanitiser. The gel will go to French hospitals free. Chinese tech companies have dug deep. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is sending surgical masks to the US.