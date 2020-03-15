Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Airlines will need oxygen masks to survive Covid-19 US ban on travel from Europe will squeeze revenues further BL PREMIUM

“In the event of a decompression, an oxygen mask will automatically appear in front of you.” Airline executives could do with a reviving blast of air themselves. A US ban on travel from Europe will further choke off their revenues.

President Donald Trump perceives the US as a fortress, given fewer cases of coronavirus. But this mainly reflects a lack of testing in the US. Banning flights from 26 European countries will do little to halt infection, even as it spreads financial contagion.