Eating Easter eggs last or toads first — which type of procrastinator are you?
15 March 2020 - 22:10
Many writers are notorious for leaving things to the last possible moment. Not I. I’m always itching to get started and, for that matter, to get finished. I would gladly have written this column a week ago, but in her wisdom my editor pointed out that in a busy week for news it might be a good idea to wait.
So I did, soothing myself by working on an episode of my podcast that I expect to be broadcast early in 2021. I can’t help myself. In a world full of procrastinators, I am a precrastinator.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now