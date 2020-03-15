Opinion / Columnists Eating Easter eggs last or toads first — which type of procrastinator are you? BL PREMIUM

Many writers are notorious for leaving things to the last possible moment. Not I. I’m always itching to get started and, for that matter, to get finished. I would gladly have written this column a week ago, but in her wisdom my editor pointed out that in a busy week for news it might be a good idea to wait.

So I did, soothing myself by working on an episode of my podcast that I expect to be broadcast early in 2021. I can’t help myself. In a world full of procrastinators, I am a precrastinator.