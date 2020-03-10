SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Regulation should help keep data prices in check
As the cost of financial information continues to spiral, countries such as Britain and Belgium are taking steps to ensure investors are not ripped off
10 March 2020 - 16:20
Data is not the new crude oil. Think of data as water, precious yet imperfectly valued. Big tech groups such as Facebook grab the headlines for aggregating so much of it. Yet those purveying financial markets information are amassing equivalent clout.
Regulators worry that investors are being ripped off. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a review on Monday. The probe should prompt heart-searching at the London Stock Exchange Group. Shrewd acquisitions are turning Gorgonzola Hall, as the bourse was known in Victorian times, into a vertically integrated data powerhouse.
