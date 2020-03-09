Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Spreading coronavirus could make the environment less ill The global outbreak will force more people to work from home, which will cut carbon emissions BL PREMIUM

If coronavirus forces many of us to work from home, will we at least be saving the environment? China’s situation, where the virus began its march across the globe, suggests so. Pollution was sharply reduced in February, between a fifth and half of the typical levels in key cities such as Guangdong as workers remain stranded and factories shuttered.

In the US and UK, where manufacturing has largely given way to paper-shufflers and coders, diminished carbon emissions from home working mostly accrues from fewer cars on the road. The fall can be substantial. The annual carbon saving per person could be about the same as giving up meat — about a tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.