THE UNDERCOVER ECONOMIST
Falsehoods can spread and mutate as easily as a virus
Can we contain all the misinformation any more than we are containing Covid-19?
07 March 2020 - 09:20
Is there anything we can do to contain the spread? I’m not talking about coronavirus. I’m talking about the misinformation.
The UK’s Daily Express has suggested that the World Health Organization has long known about the disease known as Covid-19. (It hasn’t: it just talked about a hypothetical pandemic scenario involving an equally hypothetical Disease X.) Other newspapers asked if satellite images showed mass cremations of Covid-19 victims. (No.)
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now