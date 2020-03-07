Opinion / Columnists THE UNDERCOVER ECONOMIST Falsehoods can spread and mutate as easily as a virus Can we contain all the misinformation any more than we are containing Covid-19? BL PREMIUM

Is there anything we can do to contain the spread? I’m not talking about coronavirus. I’m talking about the misinformation.

The UK’s Daily Express has suggested that the World Health Organization has long known about the disease known as Covid-19. (It hasn’t: it just talked about a hypothetical pandemic scenario involving an equally hypothetical Disease X.) Other newspapers asked if satellite images showed mass cremations of Covid-19 victims. (No.)