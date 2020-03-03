Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Riderless Harley-Davidson faces a bumpy road The company is seeking a new boss after Matt Levatich quit as CEO amid headwinds BL PREMIUM

For as long as millennials have been adults they have been blamed unfairly for snubbing some popular favourites of the past. Consider what has happened to beer and breakfast cereal. But in the case of Harley-Davidson, maker of the motorcycle brand, changing millennial tastes may actually be the issue.

The company is seeking a new boss this week after Matt Levatich stepped down unexpectedly as CEO on Friday. His was a bumpy ride. Since he took the helm in May 2015, Harley lost half of its market value while the S&P 500 gained 40%. Revenue rose in only one of Levatich’s five years at the top. Operating margins nearly halved to about 11%.