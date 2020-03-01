Opinion / Columnists FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: AB InBev’s debt pile headache BL PREMIUM

Brewer AB InBev has stumped up for more rounds than most. It has spent $300bn on M&A in the past decade, including the £79bn “megabrew” takeover of SABMiller in 2016. Several disposals later, its debt pile sits at $85bn. The share price has halved since that landmark deal.

Results on Wednesday underlined the pitfalls of a buy-and-slash-costs strategy. As discovered by Kraft Heinz — similarly schooled by Brazilian investor 3G — that brutishly crude model needs more than low interest rates and a willingness to wield the axe to bring results.