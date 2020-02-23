Opinion / Columnists Weather forecasters put economists to shame when looking into the future Bean counters do not have supercomputers or frequent, detailed data to help with long-range predictions BL PREMIUM

The UK’s national weather service, the Met Office, is to get a £1.2bn computer to help with its forecasting activities. That is a lot of silicon. My instinctive response was: when do we economists get one?

People may grumble about the weather forecast, but in many places we take its accuracy for granted. When we ask our phones about tomorrow’s weather, we act as though we are gazing through a window into the future. Nobody treats the latest forecasts from the Bank of England or the IMF as a window into anything.