FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Why Facebook supports more digital tax
Facebook is embracing proposals with big financial consequences
18 February 2020 - 16:54
Like any conscientious 16-year-old, Facebook is working hard on its high school assignments. The $610bn social network has already tackled the question of “how to stop jerks posting bad stuff without wrecking the first amendment”. The company’s broad solution is one all frontier industries demand sooner or later: regulate us harder.
More intriguingly, Facebook is embracing proposals with big financial consequences in response to the teaser “what tax should tech bros pay?” Cynics will wonder whether CEO Mark Zuckerberg supports a grand plan from the OECD because he knows it will never happen.
