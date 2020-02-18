Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Why Facebook supports more digital tax Facebook is embracing proposals with big financial consequences BL PREMIUM

Like any conscientious 16-year-old, Facebook is working hard on its high school assignments. The $610bn social network has already tackled the question of “how to stop jerks posting bad stuff without wrecking the first amendment”. The company’s broad solution is one all frontier industries demand sooner or later: regulate us harder.

More intriguingly, Facebook is embracing proposals with big financial consequences in response to the teaser “what tax should tech bros pay?” Cynics will wonder whether CEO Mark Zuckerberg supports a grand plan from the OECD because he knows it will never happen.