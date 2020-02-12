SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Johnson wants the cake, but a fudge will have to do
A permanent equivalence regime is not on offer by the EU, but a selective one might work
12 February 2020 - 12:12
Boris Johnson believes in “cakeism”: having it and eating it. His plan to secure post-Brexit access to the European market for the City of London has a predictably lofty tone. Britain wants the right to set its own rules. It also wants a “permanent equivalence” regime — a recognition that rules are closely enough aligned to grant market access — that will last for “decades to come”.
Don’t kid yourselves, said the EU’s top negotiator, Michel Barnier. That option is not on offer. Indeed, a UK briefing paper, snapped outside Downing Street, appeared to acknowledge as much. The alternatives mooted were far less attractive.
