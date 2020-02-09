Opinion / Columnists There’s no mystery to why good ideas spread at a fast pace History reveals solutions to immediate problems are quickly grasped while those with delayed effects are usually overlooked BL PREMIUM

Everyone loves a good idea. It’s even better when the idea becomes a tangible innovation, a better mousetrap that anyone can use and every mouse should fear. The awkward truth, however, is that even in a polished form, good ideas can be slow to spread.

Anaesthetic and antiseptic offer an instructive contrast. Both were developed in the mid-1800s. Anaesthetic spread faster than a hula-hooping craze. Dr Atul Gawande explained in the New Yorker, “within seven years, virtually every hospital in America and Britain had adopted the new discovery”.